HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An auto-pedestrian incident Saturday afternoon has left two children injured in the Baytown area, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

Deputies are responding to a crash in the 7900 block of Wade Road.

Investigators haven’t released any details but that children were taken to the hospital via Life Flight.

No other injuries have been reported.

