HCFMO: 16 units destroyed in apartment fire due to charcoal from BBQ pit

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least 16 units were destroyed Friday in a 3-alarm apartment fire in north Harris County.

According to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office, the cause of the massive fire was due to "improperly discarded charcoal from a BBQ pit on a second-floor balcony."

This happened at the Lakebridge Apartments in the 300 block of Woerner Road.

The fire marshal's office said when firefighters first arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the roof of the building.

Fortunately, all of the firefighters were able to put a quick stop to the fire before it spread. Ultimately, 16 units were damaged, leaving about 30 to 40 residents homeless.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a shoulder injury but was quickly treated and released.

No residents were injured.

Red Cross responded to the scene to help the residents who were impacted.

#update one firefighter was transported for a shoulder injury, but has been treated and released. @RedCrossTXGC has been contacted and is en route. — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) February 20, 2021

