HOUSTON - Houston Community College announced on their Twitter Sunday that the HCC Central Campus will be closed Monday, May 7 due to a safety threat.

The campus, located in the 1300 block of Holman Street, will be closed because of a shooting threat made on social media this weekend.

ALERT: The HCC Central Campus, located at 1300 Holman Street, will be closed Monday, May 7 due to a safety threat. All course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday, May 7 have been rescheduled for Friday, May 11. Check https://t.co/m2fnLVrjaw for updates. — HCC District (@HCCDistrict) May 6, 2018

The tweet said all course finals that were scheduled at the Central Campus for Monday have been rescheduled to Friday, May 11.

HCC says its police department is actively working with other law enforcement agencies to identify the source of the threat in an effort to eliminate the risk of harm.

If you are aware of any information that would be helpful, please contact HCC PD at 713-718-8888.

You can check the school's website for more updates.

