An employee at the plant on Antoine near West Tidwell said some sort of acid solvent spilled and began smoking.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — A hazmat situation sent employees at a Houston paint manufacturing plant out into the rain.

This happened just after midnight Thursday as storms were moving through the Houston area.

An employee at the plant on Antoine near West Tidwell said that some sort of acid solvent spilled and began smoking.

The workers evacuated for safety and Houston firefighters were also called.