Lillian Richard, of the town of Hawkins, portrayed Aunt Jemima to promote Quaker Oats products. Residents of Hawkins are now reacting to the brand's renaming.

HAWKINS, Texas — Quaker Oats announced Wednesday plans to replace the 130-year-old Aunt Jemima logo and name, citing the brand represents racial stereotypes.

But, did you know the history of the Aunt Jemima has roots in East Texas?

Lillian Richard was born in Hawkins in 1891 and was raised in Fouke before deciding to move to Dallas at the age of 20.

In 1925, Richard began promoting products as Aunt Jemima and for the next 23 years she was one of a few faces of the brand. In 1995, the Texas legislature named Hawkins the "Pancake Capital of Texas" as a tribute to Richard.

"I think that that legacy that she employed a long time ago grew up with me," said Hawkins Mayor Pro-Tem Clara Kay. "I want to say I could never remember my mother ever making beside her own was Aunt Jemima flapjacks."

Kay, who is African American, said she did not know Richard personally, but she did know her family. Kay says changing the brand hurts Hawkins.

"I'm not speaking entirely of the Black community or the Caucasian community," Kay said. "I'm talking about all of us in and around our community, in the Fouke area, as well as in our city that knew of the descendants of Ms. Lillian Richard."

Bessie Peeples, who is also African American, grew up in Fouke and learned about Richard growing up. Peeples says she is proud of Richard portraying Aunt Jemima.

"I'm proud of the fact that back during that time, she was a Black woman," said Peeples. "And I understand that she is just one of the faces of Aunt Jemima. But she made it a career, and I associated it with authenticity."

Even with the rebranding taking place, both Kay and Peoples say in no way does it take away from what Richard accomplished during her life or the lasting impact she had on their community.

Peeples said she applauds Quaker Oats' intent and believes rather than a racist image, they see Aunt Jemima and Richard as an inspiration.

"She's going to be celebrated in my heart because I admire her as a Black woman for stepping out," said Peeples

"She has already made an impact on our community, and how we celebrate her here and the recognition that we get have her here," Kay said.

Richard's time as the iconic figure ended in 1948 after she suffered a stroke. She returned to Fouke where she passed away on July 2, 1956, and was laid to rest in the Fouke Memorial Cemetery.