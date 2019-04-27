HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help with finding a missing 9-year-old girl out of northwest Harris County.

Sarenyti Waisner was last seen in the 17300 block of Highland Canyon Drive on Friday at about 8:15 p.m.

She was wearing a white top, dark blue or black pants , black Nike tennis shoes with an orange swoosh logo.

Sarenyti is about 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 65 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Sarenyti’s whereabouts is urged to call HCSO’s Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

