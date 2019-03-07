HOUSTON — A 38 year-old woman has been missing since June 25 and Houston police and Texas EquuSearch need your help finding her.

Police said Roxanne Maldonado was last seen at her home in the 2300 block of Crescent Park Dr. Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch said she walked out in the middle of the night and hasn't been seen since.

Black says Maldonado's disappearance is very unusual because she left without her dog, who is her security blanket.

He couldn't discuss the details but said they're "very, very concerning."

Maldonado has a bar code tattoo on her left wrist, a sun and Texas tattoo on her left arm and skeleton key tattoo on her foot. She is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.

Texas EquuSearch plans to search for Maldonado on Friday. They did not give any details on the search area.

If you have seen Maldonado since her disappearance or if you know of her current whereabouts, please call the HPD at (832) 394-1840 or call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: