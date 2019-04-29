HOUSTON — A man with dementia went missing over the weekend in southwest Houston, police say.

Quintin Hall, 58, was last seen in the 5600 block of Drakestone, not far from the South Sam Houston Tollway and S. Post Oak, according to the Houston Police Department.

He's described as a black male, 5' 7", about 194 lbs. with short black/gray hair, brown eyes and a gray goatee and mustache.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts and black high top tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.

ALSO POPULAR TODAY ON KHOU.COM