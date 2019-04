KATY, Texas — Deputies are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl out of Katy.

Mariaelena Maldonado was last seen in the 6400 block of Austinville Drive at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

She was wearing a silver polo jacket, blue jeans and brown sandals.

Mariaelena weighs 130 pounds and is about five feet five inches tall.

If you have seen Mariaelena or know of her whereabouts, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

