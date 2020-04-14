HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will spot and recognize Stephen Rosenblath.

They identified him as a 69-year-old man with dementia who was last seen Monday driving a tan 2002 Honda Civic with plate number DMF-2047. The vehicle has the words “for sale $1,300” displayed on the front.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with stripe in the middle and blue jeans, possibly traveling with his black pit bull dog Rosie.

Police described him as a Hispanic male, five feet nine inches tall, weighing 188 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair.

If seen or heard from contact HPD’s missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.