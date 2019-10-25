RICHMOND, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in finding a missing person. Raymundo Nevarez, 69, was last seen on Oct. 4.

Nevarez was last seen at the 900 block of Eddie Kirk Court, in Richmond.

While there is no indication of foul play, the Sheriff’s Office says it is seeking his whereabouts in order to verify his well-being.

Nevarez is 5-feet, 6-inches tall, and weighs about 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing jeans and a T-shirt.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Nevarez, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.