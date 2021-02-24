Have you seen him? Man accused of sexually assaulting child

Jose Cardona Martinez, 35, has been charged following the incident on May 17, 2019.

HOUSTON — Houston police are trying to find a man accused of sexually abusing a child last May, according to Crime Stoppers.

Jose Cardona Martinez, 35, is charged with sexual assault of a child. A warrant was issued Tuesday for his arrest.

HPD received reports about the alleged assault, which they said happened in the 12000 block of Bissonnet Street on May 17, 2019. During the investigation, the victim made an outcry of sexual abuse and detectives identified Martinez as a suspect.