Have you seen him? 19-year-old accused of sexually assaulting child

Investigators responded to reports of the assault on May 19, 2020 in the 5900 block of Bissonnet Street. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim was sexually abused on May 7, 2020.



Fugitive Cristian David Estrada Melo stands at 5 inches 7 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.



Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.