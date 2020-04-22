Have you seen her? 70-year-old woman with dementia reported missing in northwest Houston

Houston police said Cynthia Gay Whitaker was last seen at 7:45 a.m. at her home in the 1100 block of Kerkimer Street.

HOUSTON — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 70-year-old woman reported missing in northwest Houston Tues morning.

Houston police said Cynthia Gay Whitaker was last seen at 7:45 a.m. at her home in the 1100 block of Kerkimer Street. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Whitaker is believed to be wearing dark-colored clothing and a white hat. Whitaker has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia.

Any information concerning Whitaker should be referred to Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394 -1840.