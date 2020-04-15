HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a 27-year-old woman reported missing on Tuesday on the south side.

Natalie Luna, who also goes by “Zenalaya” or “Faith,” was last seen around Dallas Street. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and camouflage pants.

She also has a dragon fly tattoo on her left forearm.

Luna is 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with black hair.

Any information concerning Natalie Luna should be referred to Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

HPD

