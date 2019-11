HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for your help in locating a 14-year-old girl reported missing in southeast Houston on Nov. 6.

Kalene Baptist was last seen with her mother at 9:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Winkler Drive.

Kalene is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Police did not say what she was last seen wearing.

If located, please contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

HPD

