HOUSTON — Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 12-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Arlet Arredondo was dropped off Wednesday morning at Ortiz Middle School in the 6700 block of Telephone Road.

When her mother arrived to pick Arlet up after school, the girl wasn’t there.

Arlet is 5’3 and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.

If you see her, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.