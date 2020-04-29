Have you seen Hayden? Missing 9-year-old last seen in SE Houston

Hayden was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a light blue Spider-man raincoat and black tennis shoes.

HOUSTON — Houston police are looking for a missing 9-year-old who hasn't been seen in about three hours.

Hayden Hollinshed-Ford was last seen in the 5600 block of Elm Spring Drive near Selinsky Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a light blue Spider-man raincoat and black tennis shoes.

Hayden is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hayden's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and/or HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131.