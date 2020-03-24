HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas EquuSearch needs your help locating a 76-year-old man who was last leaving his care facility Sunday near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Denny Malone weighs about 147 pounds and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

He has been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, dementia and has seizures so there is an urgency to locate him as soon as possible, according to Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch. He is dependent on life-saving medications that he does not have with him.

If you have seen Malone or have any tips that will lead to his whereabouts, please call Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500 or call the Harris County Constable Precinct 4 Office at (281) 367-3472.

Denny Malone has been missing since Sunday. He disappeared from a care facility near Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Texas EquuSearch

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM