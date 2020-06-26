Have you seen Burnett? Houston police need your help finding missing 73-year-old man with dementia

Burnett Breeler was last seen leaving the 1300 block of Bayou Vista Oaks in an unknown direction.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department needs your help finding a 73-year-old man with dementia who has been missing since early Friday morning.

He was wearing a red hoodie, black jeans and white shoes.

Breeler is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has gray hair and a gray mustache.

If you have seen Breeler or know of his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or you can call the missing persons division at 832-394-1840.