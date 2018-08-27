The water in Greenspoint rose before the sun did on Aug. 27, 2017. It was eight feet deep in spots, but still climbing, when KHOU 11 crews got to the Greens Road bridge. Crews scrambled to get people to safety. In emergencies like Harvey, though, ‘safe’ can be a fluid feeling.

Out in the middle of the flood, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted live video and updates about the conditions in Greenspoint.

“We said, ‘We’ve got to get these people out of there,’” Acevedo remembers. “We had women, children, babies, infants."

A year later, he’s seated much more comfortably behind his desk, but admits he still thinks back to those hours in the water.

“What we saw on display was a community that really works with each other,” says the chief.

That’s echoed by Greg Simpson, the president of the North Houston District.

“We work hard with Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to provide public safety programs for the quality of life in the area,” he says.

Part of his organization’s goal is to advocate for the 45,000 people who call the area home.

“It was really gratifying to see the chief himself personally out here taking an interest, but his whole team had been preparing along the way,” Simpson says.

From the district office, you can see Greens Bayou in the distance, along with a stormwater detention basin that’s under construction. Each is a reminder of the threats that loom, along with the efforts to prevent them.

“We’ve got a lot to be proud of and thankful about,” adds Acevedo.

