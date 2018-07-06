WASHINGTON D.C. - Mixed reactions are pouring in after a comment made by President Donald Trump, called out those he believed watched Hurricane Harvey from their boats, only to later be rescued.

The comment was made during a meeting about hurricane preparedness with state and federal officials at the FEMA Headquarters in Washington D.C.

After addressing a slew of different issues any where from the unemployment rate to First Lady Melania's health, Trump recognized FEMA and their efforts in states devastated by hurricanes in 2017.

He went on to thank the Coast Guard for saving "16,000" people, which prompted an applause.

"I don't think the Coast Guard gets enough credit. And I've said it, and I even say it to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines. I said, I think this year the Coast Guard, maybe in terms of increased branding -- the brand of the Coast Guard has been something incredible what's happened. Saved 16,000 people, many of them in Texas, for whatever reason that is. People went out in their boats to watch the hurricane. That didn't work out too well," Trump said.

It was one of his last statements of the day, but one that seemed to catch the attention of many who saw this as a disregard for the efforts of every day people with boats, turned heroes.

Charlie Diggs spent countless hours on his boat saving as many people as he could out of the flood waters.

He doesn't take all the credit, but take it from me, he deserves it. People referred to his boat as Charlie's Ark for the simple fact that it was always filled with victims on their way to safety.

As a Trump supporter, he stands by his president, but even he says the comments maybe misguided.

"I'm not going to down what he said. Obviously he wasn't here, but I don't think I saw one person in a boat just watching," Diggs said.

Consider the 52 inches of rainfall that week and it's hard to imagine anyone just taking in the sights. Even if we go by the numbers, the Coast Guard themselves say they rescued as many as 11,000 people.

Compare that to the tens of thousands of people Harris County says were rescued by every day citizens.

"They busted their butt 24/7, however they didn't have the manpower the citizens did. So if you ask me who rescued more, I would say the citizens rescued more than anybody," Diggs said.

Could there have been people cruising around? Yes, Diggs says, but he doubts anyone was keeping track.

"If there was, there were a few people, but Houstonians came together big time for that and they were all busting their butt to make it work," Diggs said.

We did reach out to the mayor's office and Mayor Turner and Harris County Judge Ed Emmett, but neither was available for comment.

© 2018 KHOU