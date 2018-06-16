HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their finest who is also a Harvey hero.

Senior police officer Noberto Ramon helped save hundreds during Hurricane Harvey while also battling colon cancer.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo says Ramon was still coming to work up until last Tuesday, showing just how much he was committed to the department.

It was a 2-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer that finally took the life of this hero. Ramon is leaving behind 25 years of service, but what he’ll be remembered for most is what he did for his city during Harvey.

When the hurricane hit Houston, Ramon couldn’t get to his assigned station in downtown Houston because of the flooding. He went to the nearest one – the Lake Patrol Division in Atascocita – instead.

For the next three days, Ramon and other officers used four police boats to move more than 1,500 Houstonians from the flood. He saved hundreds of lives while still fighting for his own.

After three days on a rescue boat, Ramon drove 8 hours to Tulsa for chemotherapy.

“He could’ve very easily said, ‘I’m too sick. I’ve got too much going on medically,’ but to me, I think coming in and saving others was his therapy,” Chief Acevedo said. “It speaks to his character and it speaks to his commitment, and we all take a little bit of pride knowing that he was part of our family.”

After Harvey, Ramon remained pretty quiet about his condition, only saying he hoped to inspire other cancer patients to not let their diagnoses consume their lives and to continue fighting to be happy.

Chief Acevedo says he had a chance to say goodbye to Ramon Thursday in San Antonio. The department plans to hold a memorial service for Ramon in the coming days.

