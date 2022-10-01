House fire spreads to nearby cars in north Houston

Crews from Aldine, Westfield, Eastex and Little York fire departments responded to the blaze.

HOUSTON — Firefighters responded to a house fire in north Houston early Monday.

This started around 3:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Hartwick.

Crews from Aldine, Westfield, Eastex and Little York fire departments responded to the blaze. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found heavy flames coming from the home which was spreading to nearby cars.

The homeowner told KHOU 11 News that his family was able to get out safe. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The fire took about 20 to 30 minutes to get under control. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is heading to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire.

Check back for updates on this developing story.