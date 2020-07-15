Harris County's Robert E. Lee Road renamed

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis said the road had "honored a person who did not share our community’s values."

HOUSTON — Harris County Commissioners Court on Tuesday officially renamed Robert E. Lee Road in east Harris County, citing a "national reckoning on race," Commissioner Rodney Ellis said.

The road's new name is Unison Road.

[Editor's Note: The above video was originally published June 19, 2020, as KHOU reported that while Houston removes Confederate symbols, others can still be found in neighboring counties.]

The street starts at John Ralston Road and ends just east of Van Hut Lane in unincorporated east Harris County.

Ellis, who requested the name change, said the road had "honored a person who did not share our community’s values."

Residents and business owners were invited to discuss the name change on June 25.

“For decades, I have been opposed to Confederate names on our street signs, at our schools, in our parks, on government property, or other public spaces," Ellis said in a statement released Wednesday. "Who and what we choose to honor publicly should reflect our shared values and provide us with an accurate portrayal of history. It is past time to remove these vestiges of hate and bigotry from our public spaces.”

Harris County Engineering Department will complete the name change by replacing street signs and sending letters to residents of the road to explain the name-change process.

“We must also remove structures of racism and the resulting disparities of opportunity and justice,” Ellis said in the statement. “We should take down monuments praising the Confederacy and its overarching goal of maintaining the institution of slavery. But we must be just as vigilant moving forward to take down the continued racial barriers to equality of education, economic opportunities and fair justice under the law.”

