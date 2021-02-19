At least 3 dead from hypothermia in Harris County

With a brutal winter storm lingering over the Houston area, at least three people have died due to the conditions.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least three people have died from hypothermia during Houston's winter storm of 2021.

The freezing temperatures led to widespread power outages and the loss of running water for many in the area.

A woman died at her Uvalde Road apartment. A man died at his Crosby home. Another man died at his Houston home.