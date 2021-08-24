Harris County to announce $30M plan to bring more nurses to hospitals across the area

Judge Lina Hidalgo said the lack of staffing isn't only affecting COVID patients in desperate need of care. It's pulling staff away from other patients.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As local hospitals grapple with an overwhelmed emergency rooms and intensive care units due to the COVID pandemic, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is requesting $30 million to bring in more assistance.

These funds would be used to hire hundreds of nurse for hospital across the county in an effort to bring relief to medical workers on the frontlines.

She said it will be the first item on the commissioner's court agenda Tuesday morning. Hidalgo added the sooner the plan is approved, the sooner the county can draft up a contract and begin negotiations with Sectrac, the agency that will be coordinating the new staff.

Once approved, she expects to have additional nurses coming in within the next three days. The nurses will be sent to both private and public hospital in the region.

"Harris County and Sectrac will work to ensure that these nurses come from outside our region, so we're not just taking nurses from one hospital and putting them in another hospital," the judge said."

NEW: Today I’m proposing $30 million in funding for hundreds of additional nurses as soon as next 72hrs.



Our local hospitals have record COVID patients and many are at a breaking point.



We’re doing everything we can to help, but what we truly need is more vaccinated people. — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) August 24, 2021

According to the judge, the biggest problem facing local hospitals isn't space but staffing. Harris County has already requested additional medical staff from the state and the federal government, she said.

"We've received some nurses form the state. Very helpful. But not enough," Hidalgo said.

The proposed $30 million is the maximum amount that been projected for the plan. Hidalgo said it's her hope the county doesn't use the entire budget.

"We do not anticipate this entire amount will be needed, and we'll work to keep the total expenditures as low as possible," Hidalgo said.

Hidalgo confirmed the county and local hospital leaders have been in conversation about opening the hospital at NRG, but the judge said the most urgent need is staffing and increasing vaccination rates.

Recently, Harris County launched a program that gives $100 to any individual getting their first vaccination shot at a Harris County Public Health site. Hidalgo said the number of going to county vaccination sites has jumped since the incentive started. The program ends Aug. 31.

Harris County has opened a new drive-thru vaccination site at Panther Stadium in Sheldon.

The news comes after it was announced the team at NRG will be relocated to Dick Graves Park on Reed Road, just off Highway 288. NRG site is scheduled to close Wednesday, and the Dick Graves Park site will open Thursday.

Hidalgo said there should be no pause in service during the transition.