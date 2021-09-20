Application process now open for Harris County Small Business Relief Fund

Small business owners within Harris County can receive between $5K to $25K in grants.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The application process is now open for small business owners to apply for a grant with the Harris County Small Business Relief Fund.

Eligible businesses could receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000, according to Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

How to apply

To apply for the grant, click here.

The application process will be open until Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m. The application review period will start on Oct. 5 and continue through Jan. 9, 2022.

Eligibility requirements

Located within Harris County

Registered business operating in Harris County

Must have 30 or fewer employees (including part-time, contractors and full-time employees and owners)

In operation before April 2020

Experienced negative impact on operations due to the pandemic

Annual revenue of less than $500,000 in 2019 and 2020

Be in good standing Texas Comptroller’s office with no outstanding tax obligations or liabilities

All documents needed to apply can be found on the fund's website.

All grants will be awarded by January 2022. Some businesses will start receiving grants as early as November 2021.

Hidalgo said the county's goal is to prioritize the businesses that have yet to receive any support.

"We need you to apply," Hidalgo said. "If you have been hard hit by the pandemic, this is for you."

You can apply for this program even if you have applied for another financial assistance program in Harris County before, Hidalgo said.

Last month, Harris County Commissioners Court approved a $30 million relief fund to support small and micro businesses recovering from the effects of the pandemic.