The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether an employee sexually assaulted a female inmate at its jail in early March.

Investigators say they have reviewed video recordings inside of the jail and interviewed the woman making the allegation. No charges have been filed and the investigation is ongoing.

Every inmate in our jail deserves to feel safe. I give my word that we will devote every necessary resource to investigate an allegation that a female inmate was sexually assaulted by an employee. We will take swift, strong action if the evidence supports it. #lesm #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 4, 2018

The sheriff's office said in a statement it takes the allegations seriously and "we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all inmates entrusted in our care."

