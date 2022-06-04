Man in critical condition after head-on crash with HCSO deputy vehicle, says sheriff's office

A sergeant at the scene said the vehicles collided in northwest Harris County. The deputy was driving back to the station to finish his shift when it happened.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is in the hospital after a car crash with a Harris County deputy Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's office.

The head-on collision happened at about 10 p.m. at the intersection of Jones Road and Millridge North Drive.

HCSO Sgt. Deshana Cheek said the deputy was near the end of his shift and was heading to the station. He was heading north on Jones Road.

The driver of a Nissan Altima was going south on Jones Road and tried to make a left turn onto Millridge. Sgt. Cheek said that's when the crash happened.

Both men were in critical condition at the time and were taken to a local hospital.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Wednesday, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy was being released.

Update to crash on Jones Rd: our deputy is being released from the hospital. The other individual remains hospitalized in critical condition. Crash investigation is underway. https://t.co/wuZu0w5glg — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 6, 2022

Before they left the scene, Sgt. Cheek said paramedics performed CPR on the Nissan driver a got a pulse back.

Sheriff Gonzalez said that man is still in critical condition.

Deputies are still looking into what led up to the crash. Sgt. Cheek said there were no clear signs of intoxication.

“We don’t have any kind of open containers, anything like that in the Nissan Altima. Nothing to suggest that," she said. "Of course, just part of our normal investigation, we’ll get blood alcohol results."