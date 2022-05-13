Funeral services to be held today for fallen Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Howard

Family, friends and colleagues are gathering to remember Deputy Adam Howard who died last week in a crash while on duty.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Family, friends and colleagues are gathering today to remember Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Adam Howard who died last week in a crash while on duty.

The services are set to take place at the Community of Faith Church in the 16100 block of Becker Road in Hockley.

Howard had been with HCSO since 2019 and served in the department's Violent Gang Suppression Unit.

His partner, Raymond Garivey, has worked alongside him for the past three years and said he was a proactive cop who loved putting bad guys in jail.

"Not only is it a loss for the family, (but also) for the citizens of Harris County. We need police officers like my boy Howard," Garivey said fighting back tears. "Just a phenomenal person. You know when we prayed together with the crew, you know we had to thank the Lord for allowing us into his life. He was just one of those type of people."

Howard leaves behind a wife, two children — a 2-year-old daughter and a 5-year-old son — a mother, father, sister and his family in blue.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said when Howard left for work last Wednesday morning, hours before the horrific crash, he played with his toddler daughter.