Harris County Sheriff's deputies save lives with tactical first aid

One deputy's quick-thinking likely saved someone's life.

HOUSTON — With the sharp rise in shootings across the Houston area, law enforcement is rendering aid to more shooting victims.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies are trained in tactical first-aid and equipped with tourniquets.

"Training kicks in," Deputy Eric Moya said. "You're training to save someone's life to render aid and that's what kicks in at the moment."

Deputy Moya's body cam video shows him applying a tourniquet to a gunshot victim last week in Channelview.

"I was just blank," Moya said. "Jumped into action trying to stop the bleeding."

"In this video, man, you're moving quick. So when you get there and see the situation, then you immediately pull that thing out?" asked KHOU 11's Xavier Walton.

"You put it around either a person's leg or arm above the wound where they're bleeding at," Moya said. "You have to make sure it's tight and secure on someone and then you turn the handle."

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man in Moya's bodycam video did survive.

All Harris County deputies are equipped with tourniquets should they need to render aid before EMTs arrives.