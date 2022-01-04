Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez nominated a second time for ICE director post

Eight months after President Biden tapped the veteran law enforcement officer to take on the high-profile role, Gonzalez will face the Senate again for confirmation.

HOUSTON — President Joe Biden is once again nominating Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez to become the Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, after his initial nomination stalled in the United States Senate.

The White House made the announcement Tuesday.

The sheriff will have to go through the nomination process again, including confirmation hearings before the Senate.

ICE has not had a director who's been confirmed by the Senate in more than four years.

If Gonzalez is confirmed as ICE Director, Commissioners Court would appoint the Sheriff’s replacement to serve until a new election.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez leads the third largest sheriff's office in the United States, and the biggest in Texas. He was first elected to the Harris County Sherriff's Office in 2016 after retiring in 2009 from the Houston Police Department, where he reached the rank of sergeant and served for 18 years.

One of the city's most visible law enforcement leaders, the sheriff is no stranger to the political arena.

Gonzalez served three terms on the Houston City Council representing District H. He was elected by his peers in 2010 to serve as Vice Mayor Pro-Tem and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem in 2012 by Mayor Annise Parker.