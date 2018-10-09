Houston — HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The U.S. Senate race is sizzling. Both candidates, incumbent Ted Cruz and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke, brought their political pitches to Harris County this past weekend.

Harris County could make the difference between winning or losing the entire state of Texas.

“If you’re going to win in Texas, you’re going to have to carry Harris County,” said KHOU political analyst Bob Stein. “And you’re going to have to run the vote up.”

Stein said that may be more challenging for Ted Cruz given than Harris County is a purple county in a red state and is increasingly becoming blue.

“There’s a shift in the electorate, that’s first,” said Stein. “There is a greater enthusiasm among Democrats than Republicans.” “And there’s something else happening in Harris County, a lot of ticket splitting.”

Stein said Cruz is also up against President Trump supporters who may still be upset over the contentious 2016 primary election process.

“Now are these Republicans going to vote for Beto O’Rourke, hard to believe,” said Stein. “But they might not vote.”

Six years ago, Cruz handily defeated his Democratic challenger in Harris County by more than 80,000 votes. But, in 2016, Hillary Clinton topped Donald Trump by 160,000-thousand votes in Harris County. And, in the same election, Democrats carried every county-wide race.

“I feel like when you get into the metropolitan areas, in Texas especially, you get more into a battleground type situation,” said voter C.J. Johnson.

The tight race between Cruz and O’Rourke is one even Bob Stein never anticipated.

“I don’t think anyone thought that Ted Cruz would be challenged by Beto,” said Stein.

The two candidates will probably spend a lot more time in Harris County in the coming months.

