Head of Harris County IT department fired after refusing sexual harassment training, letter says

County Judge Lina Hidalgo said "a substantiated sexual harassment complaint" had been filed against an employee but didn't name Major General Richard Noriega.

HOUSTON — A top executive for Harris County is out of a job after being excused of sexual harassment.

Retired Major General Richard Noriega, the executive director for Harris County Universal Services, was fired Tuesday because he refused to complete mandatory sexual harassment training, according to a letter obtained by KHOU 11 News.

Also Tuesday, at the county commissioners meeting, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, mentioned an employee had been fired for refusing to complete the training after "a substantiated sexual harassment complaint" was filed. She didn't mention Noriega by name.

"I want to thank the county employee who had the strength and presence of mind to report this and to request an investigation," Hidalgo told the Harris County Commissioners Tuesday. "I want to make a point that there is a conversation that needs to be had in Harris County about the culture of sexism that might have been tolerated but no longer will be."

According to the letter, it wasn't an allegation that cost Noriega his job, it was his refusal to follow orders to undergo sexual harassment training.

"After careful consideration of recent events, I have determined that a change in leadership is required due to your failure or refusal to complete important mandated sexual harassment training," the letter from Interim County Administrator said. "Effective immediately, you are relieved from your obligations of performing any work for Harris County, and you are expressly prohibited from doing so."

According to Noriega's LinkedIn page, he was hired by the county as interim executive director in 2020 and became the full-time executive director in 2021. It said he led over 500 employees who oversee all IT functions for the county.