Harris County recovery fund giving up to $25K in grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19

Harris County is giving up to $25,000 in grants to small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is possible due to the county's Harris County Small Business Recovery Fund which is a $30 million grant program designed to assist help small business owners stay afloat as Texas continues to fight the coronavirus crisis.
The program is funded through the federal CARES Act which means this money does not have to be repaid, however, funds are limited and only a few businesses will be randomly selected to receive grants through the program.
Grants range from $5,000 to $25,000.
ELIGIBILTY REQUIREMENTS FOR HARRIS COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY FUND
- For profit and non-profit businesses must have 30 or fewer employees
- Businesses must be located within Harris County to be eligible for the program. Businesses located within the city of Houston are not eligible for the program unless they are located within Precinct One.
- Businesses must have been in operation for the entire 2019 calendar year
- Gambling businesses, residential builders, speculative real estate investors and sexually oriented businesses are not eligible
- Funds can be used for wide range of business operation costs
- Funds will be dispersed in two installments: 75% upon arrival and 25% in November 2020
- Businesses must show proof that it is still in business in order to receive the final 25% grant installment
WHAT YOU'LL NEED TO APPLY
- Business tax return for 2018 or 2019
- Income and expenses for 3 months
- Articles of incorporation, business license or DBA certificate
- W-2 statement, pay stubs, or personal tax return
The application process opens on Monday, July 13.
You can submit an application online at www.harriscounty-sbrfund.org. You can also call 713-845-2476 for more information.