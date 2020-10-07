Harris County recovery fund giving up to $25K in grants to small businesses affected by COVID-19

The Harris County Small Business Recovery Fund program is designed to assist small businesses within the county that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris County is giving up to $25,000 in grants to small businesses that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is possible due to the county's Harris County Small Business Recovery Fund which is a $30 million grant program designed to assist help small business owners stay afloat as Texas continues to fight the coronavirus crisis.

The program is funded through the federal CARES Act which means this money does not have to be repaid, however, funds are limited and only a few businesses will be randomly selected to receive grants through the program.

Grants range from $5,000 to $25,000.

ELIGIBILTY REQUIREMENTS FOR HARRIS COUNTY SMALL BUSINESS RECOVERY FUND

For profit and non-profit businesses must have 30 or fewer employees

Businesses must be located within Harris County to be eligible for the program. Businesses located within the city of Houston are not eligible for the program unless they are located within Precinct One.

Businesses must have been in operation for the entire 2019 calendar year

Gambling businesses, residential builders, speculative real estate investors and sexually oriented businesses are not eligible

Funds can be used for wide range of business operation costs

Funds will be dispersed in two installments: 75% upon arrival and 25% in November 2020

Businesses must show proof that it is still in business in order to receive the final 25% grant installment

WHAT YOU'LL NEED TO APPLY

Business tax return for 2018 or 2019

Income and expenses for 3 months

Articles of incorporation, business license or DBA certificate

W-2 statement, pay stubs, or personal tax return

The application process opens on Monday, July 13.