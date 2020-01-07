Harris County Precinct 7 constable deputy involved in crash

Images taken at the scene showed at least one person being placed into an ambulance.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Precinct 7 constable deputy was one of at least two drivers involved in a crash early Wednesday in the south Houston area.

The incident happened on Scott Street near Beltway 8. Firefighters and paramedics were on the scene at 4:02 a.m.

Images taken at the scene showed at least one person being placed into an ambulance. It's unclear how the person was involved in the incident.

Both vehicles had significant damage.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.