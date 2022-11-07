Harris County Pct. 5 sergeant relieved of duty pending investigation into youth baseball incident

Kenneth Wendt, who is also a youth baseball coach, was seen on video bumping into kids and acting in an aggressive manner after his team lost a game.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A Harris County Constable Precinct 5 sergeant has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation into his actions at a youth baseball game in west Houston last weekend, according to the constable's office.

Harris County Constable Precinct 5 said the Houston Police Department is handling the investigation into Kenneth Wendt's poor sportsmanship that was caught on camera after his 9-and-under Scorpions Baseball team lost to Prospects Baseball on Saturday.

Precinct 5 said the case is being reviewed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

What happened

The two youth baseball teams had just finished a game and lined up to high-five.

Wendt, the youth coach for the Scorpions Baseball team, the team that lost, was seen on video bumping into the first kids in the line from the opposing team, acting in an aggressive manner, according to parents.

"They come in and they slap you hard on the hand. And you'll be like, 'hey, don't do that.' But an adult, you wouldn't expect it," Prospects 9U baseball coach Victor Torres said. "I was upset. I was really upset."

The Scorpios Baseball organization said his actions were unacceptable and did not align with the organization's values.

He was removed from the team the following day.

Precinct 5 said no other information on this incident can be released until the investigation is complete.