HOUSTON — Harris County Precinct 1 deputies are investigating a "large-scale" illegal dumping case in east Houston.

Deputies said an eyewitness saw a big rig white dually truck with a trailer dump the barrels and totes on Monday afternoon.

They found 17 barrels and two totes, some of which contain a mixture of paint and concrete sealant. Deputies said the chemicals were dangerous to the touch, but not to those living or working near the location.

"I guess everybody knows this is where you bring it," said Elizabeth Hudnall, who lives at the end of the dead-end street. "They don’t care, it’s just a dead-end street to them. We live here."

RELATED: Deputies kill man accused of illegal dumping after he allegedly pulled knife on officers

RELATED: Houston mayoral candidates discuss flood prevention, illegal dumping and Harvey recovery

She was also concerned for the roughly 50 horses she boards and cares for at her home.

The land where the barrels were dumped belongs to Harris County as a flood control area. The Precinct 1 Constable's Office said this area is a "trouble area." All along Garrett Road, right under signs that read "no illegal dumping," are tires, mattresses, buckets of paint, and more trash.

RELATED: More barrels of sulfuric acid found dumped in northwest Harris County

RELATED: Harris Co. Pct. 1 Constable watching illegal dumping sites

"This is a problem across Harris County that we’re working every day to address," said Kevin Quinn, director of communications for the Constable's Office. "Just because it doesn’t happen in your neighborhood today, doesn’t mean it might not tomorrow, and that’s why we need the public’s help. We need the public to be our eyes and ears whenever they see someone dumping illegally."

The Constable's Office has installed 125 cameras all over Harris County in trouble spots to catch people breaking the law. Deputies with the Environmental Crimes Unit for Precinct 1 said they get at least three calls of illegal dumping every day.

Contracting a crew to clean up the mess can cost thousands of dollars each time: money taxpayers ultimately must pay, no matter where in the county it happens. Deputies said the clean-up on Tuesday could cost roughly 20,000 dollars.

"It is our air. It is our water. We all breathe and drink the same air and water, and so it is incumbent upon our community to help us stop these crimes," said Quinn.

The Constable's Office wants the driver to come speak to them, because they may charge that person with multiple felonies.

The Constable’s office asks anyone to report illegal dumping by calling their hotline: 832-927-1567.