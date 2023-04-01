Harris County added the 2nd-most residents of any county in the US in 2022, research shows

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — We don't know what it is about Harris County, but apparently, it's becoming the "it girl" of the U.S.
In 2022, Harris County added the second-most total residents of any county in the U.S., growing by more than 45,000 residents, according to research from the Kinder Institute for Urban Research.
In contrast, Los Angeles County had more than 90,000 fewer residents last year. The research didn't say where those Los Angeles County residents flocked to, but we can take a wild guess.
The Kinder Institute said Harris County hasn't added this many residents in a single year since 2016, possibly signaling an end to a half-decade slowdown.
And it's not just Harris County that's becoming more attractive to those looking for somewhere new. Liberty and Chambers counties both grew more than 5%, while Montgomery and Waller counties added over 4%, research showed.
For those moving to our area, here are some things you should know:
- It's hot down here and the summers are brutal -- pack all of your tanks and shorts.
- The humidity is even more brutal -- we would say you'll get used to it, but that's a lie.
- Bring bug spray -- the mosquitoes act like they own the place and are very disrespectful.
- Traffic is horrible -- if you have someplace to be by 5 p.m., leave your house no later than 3 p.m.
- We don't have "service roads" -- it's called "feeder roads" here. Learn it, remember it and write it down.
- The food is chef's kiss -- Harris County has some of the best cuisines in the U.S. so bring your stretchy pants. You'll likely gain a couple of pounds within the first three months.
- We have a beach -- It's no Jamaica, but Galveston is the perfect little getaway for you to unwind after a long week and it's only about an hour drive from downtown Houston.
- And now that you live in the Houston area, it's okay to hate Dallas -- which only grew by 13,000 residents in 2022. Take that Dallas!