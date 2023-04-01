Harris County added the 2nd-most residents of any county in the US in 2022, research shows

The Kinder Institute said Harris County hasn't added this many residents in a single year since 2016.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — We don't know what it is about Harris County, but apparently, it's becoming the "it girl" of the U.S.

In 2022, Harris County added the second-most total residents of any county in the U.S., growing by more than 45,000 residents, according to research from the Kinder Institute for Urban Research.

In contrast, Los Angeles County had more than 90,000 fewer residents last year. The research didn't say where those Los Angeles County residents flocked to, but we can take a wild guess.

The Kinder Institute said Harris County hasn't added this many residents in a single year since 2016, possibly signaling an end to a half-decade slowdown.

And it's not just Harris County that's becoming more attractive to those looking for somewhere new. Liberty and Chambers counties both grew more than 5%, while Montgomery and Waller counties added over 4%, research showed.

For those moving to our area, here are some things you should know: