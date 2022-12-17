Harris County Pets taking part in holiday 'mega adoption event'

The shelter said all adoptions this weekend will include spay/neuter surgery, a lifetime microchip, up-to-date vaccinations and a one-year Harris County pet license.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Inside animal shelters like Harris County Pets, overcapacity has become the new normal.

“Right now we have approximately 411 dogs in this facility alone, which can comfortably house around 275 to 300 dogs," says Outreach Program Manager Shannon Parker.

Brandi Gomez from Alief was looking to adopt on Saturday and said it’s the conditions these animals could be facing on the street that breaks her heart.

“It’s cold out. Pets need a home. It’s very rough out there for them. They need the love and affection," she said.

With the holidays approaching, the shelter is participating in a six-market statewide "Make More Merry Mega Adoption Event" in hopes to find pets homes for the holidays.

The event is being held in partnership with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers.

“I came in here at about 1:30 p.m. and the hall was packed," said Parker. "So that's always a good sign."

The event will run through December 18 and feature around 7,000 adoptable pets with 500 of them coming from Harris County alone.

According to Parker, it's a deal that would normally cost around $500 out-of-pocket.

“I think there's some misnomer that maybe there's something wrong with a shelter pet, but it couldn't be further from the truth," Parker said. it's really important to, for people to understand that these animals are actually really amazing animals.”

She said the gift of a new member of your family during the holidays is something you just can’t put a price on.

“Adopting is saving a life. I don't know how else to put it, but it is literally saving life," Parker said.

Harris County Pets will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information about the shelter can be found on their website, countypets.com, or on its Facebook and Instagram pages.

Here's some information about the dogs KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari featured in this story:

Hannah is a spayed grey and white American Staffordshire terrier who's around 7 years old. Her animal ID is A600128.