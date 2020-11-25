Harris County Pets waving adoption fees for ready-to-go cats and dogs

This special holiday offer runs from now until Nov. 30, and even includes a new toy!

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Holidays are a time many households consider adding a new addition to the fold— a furry family member! For the next few days, Harris County Pets is helping adopters bring home that special pet.

The non-profit organization is waiving adoption fees for all ready-to-go cats and dogs at the new Harris County Pets Resource Center from now until Nov. 30.

The agency is also dismissing fees for cats and kittens adopted at the River Oaks Petco at 2110 S. Shepherd Dr. and the Pet Supermarket at 14044 Grant Rd. in Cypress.

To sweeten the deal, HCP is also giving one free PetSmart stuffed animal to anyone who adopts at the resource center or brings their pet in for a check-up at the organization's wellness clinic during the special period. That's until supplies run out, the agency said.

How to adopt through HCP

If you're interested, you'll have to set up an appointment before visiting the resource center by calling 281-999-3191. They're currently not accepting walk-ins because of coronavirus restrictions.

Pictures and profiles of all the pets available for adoption are posted to the HCP website, www.CountyPets.com.

Adoption hours at the resource center are from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

HPC will be closed on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

All adoptions at HCP include spay/neuter, microchip with lifetime registration, a one-year Harris County pet license and age-appropriate vaccinations.

Adopt responsibly

A lot of people will be giving abandoned pets a loving home this holiday, but be sure you're family is prepared to make it a forever home.

Some key factors to consider before adopting a pet:

Do you have space? Can your living space accommodate the pet you're looking for?

Can your living space accommodate the pet you're looking for? Is everyone in the house on board with adopting? That includes other residents— and pets inside the home. Consider how your current pets interact with other animals.

That includes other residents— and pets inside the home. Consider how your current pets interact with other animals. Is your budget ready? Most small dogs live between 10 - 15 years. Will you be able to afford food, veterinary care, boarding and other expenses through the lifetime of the pet?

Most small dogs live between 10 - 15 years. Will you be able to afford food, veterinary care, boarding and other expenses through the lifetime of the pet? Under normal circumstances, are you mostly home or away? Be sure you have time for a pet— that you can make space for them in your normal routine.

Be sure you have time for a pet— that you can make space for them in your normal routine. Have you considered fostering? The holiday season often puts us in the spirt of doing good deeds. While it may not be for everyone, fostering pets can be a great way to help the local shelter and provide a pet with support as they wait for a forever home.