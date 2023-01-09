Feud between neighbors leads to unarmed man being roughed around by Harris County Pct. 1 deputies, family says

The family hopes the full body camera video of the incident will be released.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A family, along with local activists, are demanding that the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office release the body camera video of an incident in which they claim a deputy used excessive force on a man who did not have a weapon.

The man's family said it started with a feud between them and a neighbor.

The neighbor had reportedly called 911 twice on the family and when deputies showed up, they encountered the first person they saw -- Neri Portillo, who doesn't speak English.

"A esa hora yo venía de trabajar." Portillo said he had just gotten off of work.

Portillo was walking out of his house with a plastic bag to pick up trash on the street. In no less than a minute, deputies can be heard on a video recorded by the family calling out to him.

"Hey, I said come," one officer can be heard saying in the video.



The homeowner told Portillo in Spanish to stop for the officers. At the same time, deputies could be heard yelling at Portillo to put the bag down.

Seconds later, an officer appears to deploy his Taser before snatching the bag and tackling Portillo to the ground.

Another video shows the next chain of events.

Two officers appear to be on top of Portillo before a third officer gives him commands in Spanish and puts his foot out where he wants Portillo to put his hands.

Portillo appears to put his hands behind his back, but the stun gun is used again.

"Estoy recién operado." Portillo said he was in pain, not just from the Taser, but because he had recently had surgery on a broken arm that required nine screws.

Pct. 1 Constable Alan Rosen said he had not yet seen the video, but said his deputies had responded to a call about a neighbor who wanted to fight with a gun.

Rosen said the caller reported:

"The suspect kept pulling his waistband and had a clear bag in which he kept reaching inside."

After searching Portillo, officers did not find a gun.

His family said deputies dumped him in the middle of the street before he was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

FIEL Executive Director Cesar Espinosa held a press conference on Friday calling for better relationships between police and their communities.

"The officers are not keeping their part of the bargain," Espinosa said.

Now, they're demanding accountability.

"All these families want is to live in their home in the most peaceful manner possible," Espinosa said.

The activist hopes the full body camera video of the incident will be released. They also want to know why officers quickly resorted to using a stun gun.

Rosen did say he planned on launching an investigation into the incident and encouraged Portillo and his family to file a complaint with internal affairs or even the District Attorney's Office.