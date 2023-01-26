Harris County woman accused of stealing mail, credit card info

Sharika Prejean is accused of stealing mail while she was working at a post office and also while she was working at the Harris County Clerk's Office.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman accused of stealing mail and credit card information went before a judge on Thursday.

Sharika Prejean, 30, is charged with fraudulent use of identifying information of an elderly person and credit/debit card abuse -- both felonies. She's being held on $30,000 bonds for each charge. If she makes bond, she would be ordered to not have contact with the victims, wear a GPS monitor and adhere to a curfew.

She's facing 2 to 10 years in prison if she's found guilty on both charges.

How she was caught

According to prosecutors, Prejean was working in a post office and handling mail when investigators put a radio transmitter in a piece of mail. They said they caught her opening that piece of mail.

Prejean was also employed by the Harris County Clerk's Office and had access to the mail room. Prosecutors said she stole credit card information from at least nine people. She is accused of taking that information and making personal purchases.

"She's a public servant and part of being a public servant is that the public gives you some form of trust," felony prosecutor Hector Garza said. "She was in that position of trust and she had access to that information. So anytime there's a public employee that's given that level of trust from the community the office takes it very seriously."

Prejean was arrested in a county building on Tuesday afternoon.

It's unclear if federal charges will be filed.

More victims