Harris County nears legal action over state's claims of defunding law enforcement

More than a week after Comptroller Glenn Hegar accused Harris County of pulling law enforcement funding, the county hired an outside group to pursue legal action.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County is on the verge of taking legal action against the state after Texas' chief tax collector accused the county of defunding law enforcement.

The move from the state could lead to the county being unable to pass a new budget and increase funding.

There isn’t much time left for the county to pass a budget and tax rate, which begins around Oct. 1. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, a Democrat who is running for re-election, is accusing state officials of playing politics.

More than a week after Comptroller Glenn Hegar accused Harris County of taking away funding for constable offices, the county hired and instructed the outside group to pursue legal action against Hegar and other relevant state officials accusing them of improperly funding police in the budget.

“I’m not asking for this fight. The last thing our community needs is to have their public health, their law enforcement, actually defunded by the state, but if they’re going to try to do this we have to fight back,” Hidalgo said.

Hegar went after the county after constables Herman and Heap filed a complaint over rollover funds. The constables said the county is making them apply for the rollover funds instead of letting the constables keep them.

“They’re beginning to realize that the allegations they made make little sense. They’re moving away from talking about the rollover. They know that’s absolutely nonsensical and sort of try to take a different tact that also doesn’t make sense,” Hidalgo said.

In a new letter obtained by KHOU 11 News and sent Wednesday to the county by the comptroller, Hegar wrote “the matter could be quickly resolved” if the budget is in compliance with the law.

The issue, however, is that a budget has not yet been passed. County leaders said the letter from the comptroller is possibly preventing new investments in law enforcement.

“It’s based on a political stunt that they thought everybody was just going to report blindly that the county has defunded law enforcement -- but it’s very transparent that we haven’t,” Hidalgo said.

Jack Cagle, a Republican commissioner who voted no, said all the county has to do is write a check giving more money to the constables.

“To sue Hager over that issue, I think is ridiculous. We just need to give them their piggy bank, especially in this ‘crimedemic,’” Cagle said.

The comptroller’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Heap said his agency was told there weren’t any rollover funds to apply for.