Harris County launching new, 'smart' waitlist portal for COVID vaccine

The system will not use a first-come, first-served process for appointments in order to better serve those most vulnerable.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Public Health is launching a new COVID-19 vaccination portal that will allow residents to be placed on a waitlist and contacted once vaccines and appointments are available.

Officials said the system will not use a first-come, first-served process for allocating vaccines.

In order to ensure fair access for elderly residents, working families, and vulnerable populations, registrants on the waitlist will instead be selected through a prioritization and randomization process in accordance with state guidelines.

It's scheduled to launch Tuesday.

Judge Lina Hildago is expected to discuss the county's 'Smart Waitlist' system during a press conference Monday at 2 p.m.

The waitlist will be available through the vaccine information link on ReadyHarris.org and https://vacstrac.hctx.net starting Tuesday.

Eligible residents without internet access can also call (832) 927-8787 once the portal is live to be placed on the waitlist, a release said.

Only individuals who fall under the DSHS Phase 1A and 1B category will be eligible to receive the vaccine at this stage.