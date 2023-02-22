Settlement reached in Harris County's lawsuit against JUUL, attorney says

It will be up to the Commissioners Court to determine how the settlement funds will be distributed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County has reached a $20 million settlement in a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs, Inc. over claims that the company deceptively marketed to children, the county attorney announced on Wednesday.

"We’re bringing real money to the county to ensure we’re protecting our youth from e-cigarette use,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “This case was always about reducing youth nicotine addiction in our communities."

Menefee said Harris County was the first governmental entity in the state to file a lawsuit against JUUL. He said this is the second-largest settlement for a local government in the U.S. The lawsuit was filed in 2021.

It will be up to the Commissioners Court to determine how the settlement funds will be distributed.