$120K private security detail contract approved for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

It passed 3-2 and the two in opposition said they didn't like the fact that it was a no-bid contract.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A three-month contract proposal providing security detail for Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo was approved at Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

The no-bid contract is for $121,524 and gives XMi Protection, a private company, the duty of protecting Hidalgo for 12 hours a day, seven days a week from Tuesday through July 25.

The proposal passed 3-2. While everyone agreed that Hidalgo needs protection considering the documented threats against the judge since she has taken office, the two votes against the proposal came from commissioners who were opposed to the no-bid part of the contract.

Earlier this month, a contract was terminated with the Harris County Precinct One Constable's Office which had been providing security for Hidalgo.

“It’s totally up to her. I mean, we were on a contract basis and so it was perfectly fine. I want the judge to be protected at all times and that’s all that matters to me,” Constable Alan Rosen said.

Several citizens spoke about the contract proposal earlier Tuesday afternoon. At least one of them wondered why Hidalgo needed security in the first place. Another questioned the no-bid process and ditching county security.

The long-term plan is to have the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office take over the security duties.