Harris County Judge Hidalgo, other leaders to address lawsuit filed against TxDOT on I-45 expansion

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee filed a lawsuit demanding TxDOT take residents and the environment into consideration as part of I-45 expansion plans.

HOUSTON — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and other county leaders on Thursday addressed a lawsuit filed against the Texas Department of Transportation regarding the I-45 expansion project.

Harris County Attorney Christian Menefee filed a lawsuit Thursday demanding TxDOT take residents and the environment into consideration as part of expansion plans for I-45. The lawsuit claims community concerns have not been addressed in the plans and asks the court to send the project back to TxDOT so the environmental impact and community input can be considered.

Judge Hidalgo said construction has created more flooding problems, exacerbated instead of improved traffic and built wider highways.

"We can’t continue to support transportation that prioritizes cars over people," Judge Hidalgo said.

In the expansion plan, the new route follows I-45 south until I-10 and then follows I-10 east to U.S. 59 South, past the George R. Brown Convention Center, until it meets the current highway. The new route does not use the Pierce Elevated.

The estimated $7 billion project is broken up into three segments: Beltway 8 North to 610, 610 to I-10, and the downtown loop.

To make these improvements, TxDOT will need to acquire property along the way. The project would displace people and businesses. It includes 160 single-family homes and 433 apartments like Lofts at the Ballpark.

Another 486 public and low-income apartments will be acquired including Clayton Homes which would displace 672 residents.

A study states 344 businesses and five places of worship are also in the path of the project.

"The project is bad for traffic. The project displaces communities, and this project is bad for our health," Judge Hidalgo said.

"TxDOT is required to give hard look on environmental impacts, and TxDOT failed to do so," Menefee said.