A Harris County jailer was arrested over the weekend on drug charges.

Jason Flores, 19, is charged with five felonies, including manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a substance in a correctional facility.

He was arrested on Saturday.

“The overwhelming majority of Harris County Sheriff’s Office detention officers are committed to upholding their responsibility for the care, custody and control of the inmates in our jail,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. “Those who betray that trust will be held fully accountable. I commend our Internal A ffairs Division for conducting a swift and thorough investigation, resulting in these serious felony charges.”

Flores was released on a $105,000 bond.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter